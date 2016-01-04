Game Plan: Browns search strategy questioned

Owner Jimmy Haslam's game plan is being questioned by some (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is on the hunt for a new head coach. This time, he is taking a daring new approach.

Haslam promoted 38-year-old Sashi Brown from General Counsel to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Brown is now in charge of the 53-man roster.

"He is smart, very organized, good at systems and process. He is also very strategic," Haslam said.

It's that strategic management that Haslam is putting his faith in.

Strategic management involved the formulation and implementation of the major goals and initiatives taken by a company's top management on behalf of owners.

John Carroll University Economics Professor John Burke likes what he sees so far.

"It's unorthodox in the community of sports but it's not so unorthodox in the business community and maybe Haslam is trying, this time, to make it more like a business," Burke said.

Sashi Brown has been with the Browns for three years and was recently named one of the top young executives in America by Sports Business Journal.

Brown and the new head coach will answer to Haslam. The new GM will be in charge of talent and answer to Brown.

Professor Burke, who is a Browns fan, says it might work.

"If you look at it from a business and not a fan or team or the record from the business point of view Haslam has done it right. The value of the team he bought has increased dramatically," Burke said.

Fingers crossed, Cleveland!

