Closet Cleanse: Remove unwanted items, earn extra cash

Clothing stores are kicking off the new year with the "closet cleanse." It’s a way to purge what we don’t need or wear and earn some extra cash to help pay off those holiday bills. If you have a hard time deciding what should stay and what should go, we have advice for you.

It's "the hanger rule." Clothes Mentor owner Randi Zeid says at the beginning of each season, flip all your hangers the wrong way on the rack.

"Every time you wear something, turn the hanger around. Then, at the end of the season, if you haven't turned that item around, you're never going to wear it again," explains Zeid.

She suggests getting rid of it.

Customer Lauren Bestvina says that’s what she does. She's earned hundreds of dollars over the past few years selling her gently-used clothes to the Mayfield Heights shop.

"Always nice around the holidays to go through. You get new things for Christmas, things you don't wear. Go through and try to sell them," says Bestvina.

Clothes Mentor doles out cash on the spot. You don't have to wait for your items to sell. It's a national chain so prices are pre-fixed, as far as how much they offer for an item. The clothes or accessories must be in good shape and in style.

"We consider 'in style' to be within the last one to two years," explains Zeid.

The items they sell are usually designer brands and average around 70 percent off of retail.

"I love the prices and the variety," says Kristin Bestvina.

She says she's actually better at adding to her closet collection.

"I'm not as good at purging. My sister is helping me do that," Bestvina says.

But Zeid advises everyone to remember one thing:

"Generally, if you put it on and didn't like it, you're still not going to like it next time."

