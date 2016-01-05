Johnny or #billymanziel? Spotted sporting blonde wig, sunglasses in Vegas

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns. Who's going to be the next head coach, general manager, and what about Johnny Manziel's future?

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns. Who's going to be the next head coach, general manager, and what about Johnny Manziel's future?

Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel just can't seem to stay out of the headlines.

While questions surrounding his whereabouts over the weekend still remain, ESPN Las Vegas says Manziel introduced himself as Billy at a popular Vegas nightclub.

READ ESPN VEGAS STORY HERE

It's also being reported that Johnny was wearing a blonde wig, a fake mustache, glasses and a hoodie.

The story's sources say Manziel's identity wasn't revealed until he went to pay a bill and had to use his credit card.

Manziel has been mum on social media the past couple of days. His last Instagram post was on Saturday night. He posted a picture of him and his dog laying on the ground and wrote #saturdaynights. He geo-tagged the photo in "Avon, OH."

"I could take a picture right now and put my daughter's face next to it and say I'm in Timbuktu too if I wanted to that doesn't mean I'm there," said JG Spooner, an on-air radio host and producer at 92.3 The Fan.

Cleveland 19 went through more than one year of Manziel's past Instagram posts and uncovered that the only one he geo-tagged, or put a location on, was the post from Saturday night.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the Browns Tuesday, but no one responded to requests for a comment or statement.

People have been having fun online with the story, but some Browns fans are fed up.

"Now seeing that there's the blonde wig and that he's trying to trick people with disguises I think people are just done with this kid, and you know if he wants to go to Dallas I think the pulse of the people right now is let's go ahead and get rid of the headache and send him to Dallas," Spooner said.

What do you think? Do you believe the Billy Manziel disguise? People on social media do and fans have been cracking jokes like crazy!

Here are just a few of the memes popping up on social media.

Toughest decision of the new year. Was he wearing long hair wig or short? #BillyManziel @FreshBrewedTees pic.twitter.com/VlnIWHT8dY — Tony Madalone (@TMadCLE) January 5, 2016

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK CONVERSATION

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.