Construction: Traffic closure could affect your commute

Cleveland 19 has a traffic closure that could affect your commute.

E. 101st Street between Euclid and Chester Avenue is closed to traffic.

East 101st Street northbound traffic will be detoured westbound to Euclid Avenue, then northbound to East 93rd Street, and finally eastbound to Chester Avenue.

East 101st Street southbound traffic will be detoured eastbound to Chester Avenue, then southbound to East 105th Street, and finally westbound to Euclid Avenue.

The closure will allow crews to install electrical ducts that will be part of the Cleveland Clinic's campus-wide Ring Bus project.

The project scheduled to be completed by January 23.

