Eastlake police stop 5 for drunken driving over holiday weekend

The Eastlake Police Department made five drunken-driving arrests during the long holiday weekend, from Thursday through Monday.

According to police reports, a 28-year-old man was involved and cited for an injury accident on Lakeland Blvd. near E. 361st. Police arrested a 34-year-old man after he was stopped driving over curbs and tree lawns on Erie Rd. near Lakeshore Blvd.

A 50-year-old hit a parked vehicle on Shelton Blvd.

A 32-year-old man was injured after driving his vehicle into a ditch on E. 354th and lastly a 72-year-old man was arrested shortly after a complaint that the male was urinating and exposing himself in the parking lot of Walgreens.

