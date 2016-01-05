Things I can buy after winning Saturday's Powerball jackpot!

Powerball fever is heating up, after no one matched all six numbers Saturday. The jackpot has grown to more than $500 million for the next drawing which is Wednesday, January 6th, 2016.

It's going to be a Happy New Year for someone! The Powerball jackpot has grown to $500 million after no one matched all six numbers Saturday.

Imagine hitting Saturday night's Powerball drawing and waking up a millionaire Sunday morning.

After letting your closest family members know and calling a lawyer, of course, you have to think about spending ALL that cash!

With the jackpot at $900 million, you can easily walk away with $558 million, if you choose the cash option.

Just in case you don't know what to buy, we have a few suggestions to get you started...

At $7,570 a pop, you could purchase 66,000 leather, gold and silver games of Monopoly.

And if you want to ride in style to go purchase those board games, you can cop 110 of one of the most expensive cars in the world, Lamborghini Veneno's. One costs only $4,500,000.

Everyone takes vacation when they hit the lottery! You can go to Geneva, Switzerland and splurge on the Royal Penthouse Suit at the Hotel President. At $67,000 a night, you can basically stay for about a three years!

And if you're thinking practical, you can purchase four-year degree scholarships to send about 5,000 students to The Ohio State University.

Good Luck!

