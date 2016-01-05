Woman struck in face after shots fired into Akron home

Akron Police are searching for the suspect who fired shots into a home, striking a woman in the face. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the face on Monday night.

According to police, around 8 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Dover Avenue for shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the front door's glass shattered and bullet holes in the door and house.

As officers walked up to the front door, a man told them a 19-year-old woman had been struck in the face with a bullet. He said she had already left the house and was being taken to Akron City Hospital by a friend.

Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are following up on leads of a possible suspect. No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information that could help police, call (330) 375-2552.

