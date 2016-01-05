Mother accused of killing daughter pleads insanity

North Ridgeville residents held a vigil tonight to remember a 26-year-old woman that was found dead this month.

Details of the murder of a 26-year-old Lakewood woman are coming out at a news conference. Janet Tyburski, 45, was arrested at her suburban home on Tuesday, May 5. Police say she killed her daughter, Rachele Tyburski, inside the same home she was arrested at and then dumped her body in a field in North Ridgeville.

Police say Lakewood woman murdered own daughter, victim was suffocated

The sister of murder victim, 26-year-old Rachele Tyburski, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Sister of murder victim arrested in connection with crime

A Lakewood woman accused of killing her daughter and dumping her body in a North Ridgeville field has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Janet Tyburski's attorney filed the plea Tuesday.

Authorities say Tyburski murdered her daughter Rachele in their Lakewood home in March 2015, then left her body in a field in Lorain County.

Another daughter, Hannah, is charged with helping her mother move Rachele's body.

Both women are scheduled to go on trial in April.

