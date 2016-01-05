Mother accused of killing daughter pleads insanity - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mother accused of killing daughter pleads insanity

Janet Tyburski (Source: North Ridgeville Police) Janet Tyburski (Source: North Ridgeville Police)
Rachele Tyburski (Source: Family photo) Rachele Tyburski (Source: Family photo)
Hannah Tyburski (Source: Lorain County Jail) Hannah Tyburski (Source: Lorain County Jail)
LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) -

A Lakewood woman accused of killing her daughter and dumping her body in a North Ridgeville field has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Janet Tyburski's attorney filed the plea Tuesday.

Authorities say Tyburski murdered her daughter Rachele in their Lakewood home in March 2015, then left her body in a field in Lorain County.

Another daughter, Hannah, is charged with helping her mother move Rachele's body.

Both women are scheduled to go on trial in April.

