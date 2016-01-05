Mother accused of killing daughter pleads insanity

Wednesday, May 6 2015 7:33 AM EDT2015-05-06 11:33:45 GMT
Details of the murder of a 26-year-old Lakewood woman are coming out at a news conference. Janet Tyburski, 45, was arrested at her suburban home on Tuesday, May 5. Police say she killed her daughter, Rachele Tyburski, inside the same home she was arrested at and then dumped her body in a field in North Ridgeville.More >>
Authorities have identified the woman who's body was found in a field in North Ridgeville on Sunday. North Ridgeville Police say a man found Rachele Tyburski's body on Victory Lane just after 1 p.m.More >>
A Lakewood woman accused of killing her daughter and dumping her body in a North Ridgeville field has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Janet Tyburski's attorney filed the plea Tuesday.
Authorities say Tyburski murdered her daughter Rachele in their Lakewood home in March 2015, then left her body in a field in Lorain County.
Another daughter, Hannah, is charged with helping her mother move Rachele's body.