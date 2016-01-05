Recipes: Heck's Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp and Grits

CREOLE SAUCE

2T olive oil

1c or 8oz andouille sausage small diced

1 ea onion small diced

2 ea stalk celery small diced

1lg green pepper small diced

3clv garlic

1 lg can crushed tomato

2T cajun spice (add or remove for liking of heat)

Method: in a pot heat oil and add vegetables add in tomatoes and bring ti boil reduce heat to simmer and add in spices cook till vegetables are tender

reserve for dinner

CHEDDAR GRITS

2c milk

1c water

1c grits

slat and pepper

1c shredded cheddar

Method: in a non reactive pot bring seasoned milk mixture to a boil while whisking rain in grits and cook till the grits have soaked up liquid turn down flame to low simmer and cook till grits are tender add in cheddar and hold for serving

Shrimp

3 4 to 6 counts shrimp

salt and pepper

Method: season shrimp cook on grill or desired method plate and serve