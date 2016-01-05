Recipes: Heck's Shrimp & Grits - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Recipes: Heck's Shrimp & Grits

Heck's shrimp and grits. (Source: Heck's) Heck's shrimp and grits. (Source: Heck's)

Shrimp and Grits

CREOLE SAUCE

2T  olive oil

1c or 8oz andouille sausage  small diced

1 ea onion  small diced

2 ea stalk celery  small diced

1lg  green pepper  small diced

4 oz smoked andouille sausage

3clv  garlic

1 lg can crushed tomato

2T cajun spice  (add or remove for liking of heat)

Method: in a pot heat oil and add vegetables add in tomatoes and bring ti boil reduce heat to simmer and add in spices cook till vegetables are tender

reserve for dinner 

CHEDDAR GRITS

2c  milk

1c water

1c  grits

slat and pepper

1c  shredded cheddar

Method: in a non reactive pot bring seasoned milk mixture to a boil while whisking rain in grits and cook till the grits have soaked up liquid turn down flame to low simmer and cook till grits are tender add in cheddar and hold for serving

Shrimp

3  4 to 6 counts shrimp

salt and pepper

Method: season shrimp cook on grill or desired method plate and serve

Powered by Frankly