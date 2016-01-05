ALL CLEAR: I-77 SB at Ghent Road reopens after crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ALL CLEAR: I-77 SB at Ghent Road reopens after crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

An eight-car crash shut down I-77 SB between Spring Valley and Ghent Road near mile marker 138 in Summit County Tuesday afternoon during rush hour.

The road re-opened about two hours later.

Right now there is no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was seriously injured.

