Food for the Poor on WUAB Saturday 1/21

Food for the Poor, needs your help, watch and learn how your commitment can help, Food for the Poor on WUAB this Saturday 1/21 from 7-8 p.m.



Food For The Poor , one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the United States, feeds millions of hungry people throughout the countries we serve. Our Christian relief programs and projects are helping children and the poorest of the poor by providing food, housing, health care, education, water projects, emergency relief and micro-enterprise assistance in the Caribbean and Latin America.



Our Work



Food For The Poor and our donors work to uplift the poor as they struggle with poverty, hunger and a lack of opportunity. We hear their desperate cries and take swift action, bringing positive and lasting change to these communities. Our faith inspires us to be an organization built on compassion, and motivated by love. Our Mission is to bring relief to the poorest of the poor.

Help end malnutrition, provide safe and secure housing and provide vital services to the poorest of the poor.

Watch WUAB/CLE 43 this Saturday.



Visit us online at www.foodforthepoor.org