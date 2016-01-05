NAACP wants Tamir Rice grand jury transcripts

The Cleveland branch of the NAACP quickly swore in their new officers, including President Mike Nelson, and then voted to ask the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to hand over all the evidence and the grand jury transcripts in the Tamir Rice case.

"We want to give the prosecutor a chance to redeem himself. If he doesn't, the procedure would be to file a motion in court with the administrative providing judge," Nelson said.

Nelson pointed to change already underway across America. Grand jury testimony was released by the prosecutor in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting and California has outlawed grand juries in police-involved shootings.

People attending the NAACP meeting at University Circle United Methodist Church want more transparency in the Tamir Rice case.

"I was sick by this. I got ill. I am still heartbroken. He is our baby," said Aset Kemet with the group Black Lives Matter.

The NAACP says Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty already showcased some of the evidence in the Rice case in his news conference, so why not reveal everything?

"Is it the NAACP's position right now that grand juries, when it comes to police-involved shootings, should be outlawed?" asked Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor.

"At least some independent party that looks at it rather than just our prosecutor and that grand jury," Nelson said.

The grand jury transcripts will only be made public if a judge or a court orders them to be released.

