Female bank robber on the run

Authorities need your help to identify a woman who robbed the Key Bank on Ashland Road in Mansfield Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., the woman handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller told police the woman had a raspy voice.

If you recognize her, call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at (419) 524-2412

