UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody

Gregory Tillman (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Dept.) Gregory Tillman (Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Dept.)
LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

An inmate who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Tuesday night is back in custody.

Authorities say 29-year-old Gregory Tillman, who was locked up on heroin trafficking charges, broke free after breaking a glass window and climbing out.

