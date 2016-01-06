Maurice Clarrett, court hearing on OVI charges

Maurice Clarett is expected to make an appearance in court Thursday to answer to OVI charges.

The former Ohio State Buckeye star was cited for driving under the influence Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Clarett was pulled over just before 2 p.m. on I-71, north of Columbus.

Clarett refused a field-sobriety test and blood-alcohol tests.

Clarett, who spent 3 1/2 years in prison, played one season at Ohio State helping the Buckeyes win the 2002 BCS National Championship.

