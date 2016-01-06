3 arrested after fleeing failed Rite Aid smash-and-grab

Cleveland Police arrested three men after a failed smash-and-grab at the Rite Aid on Superior Avenue overnight.

Christopher Freeman, 30, Jerrell Williams, 28, and Lamar Speights, 28, were all captured and taken into custody after they fled the scene.

According to police, while patrolling the area of East 53rd Street and Superior, officers saw two GMC trucks in Rite Aid's parking lot. As officers continued observing, they saw one of the trucks, a GMC Sierra, smash into the front doors of Rite Aid.

As the officers approached the lot, police say two of the suspects fled. The third suspect, identified as Speights, saw the officers and took off in the Sierra.

After searching the area on foot for the suspects, police say they found Williams and Freeman hiding behind a residence in the 5300 block of St. Clair Avenue.

Speights was located by another zone car at a neighboring residence trying to break into a vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the Rite Aid lot to be processed for evidence.

