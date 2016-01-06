Akron: FBI joins pizza shop murder investigation

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember a 21-year-old man gunned down in his family's pizza restaurant.

Funeral services were held at the Marco Sommerville Funeral Home in Akron on Wednesday morning, two days after 21-year-old Zakereia Husein was shot and killed during a robbery.

Police say Zakareia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza in the 300 block of E. Glenwood Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was robbed and shot.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Zak Husein's killer. (Source: Family)

The FBI is now working with Akron Police in an effort to close an unsolved murder investigation.

21-year-old Zakareia Husein was working at New York Style Pizza on E. Glenwood Ave. when he was robbed, shot and killed December 7, 2015.

In a push to find new leads, the FBI will enhance the surveillance video to try and get a clearer picture of the suspect.

Armed with a black handgun police say the suspect entered through the front doors, walked up to the counter and demanded money from the register. After Husein handed over an undetermined amount of money, the suspect shot Husein then left.

Akron Police have also said they believe Husein's shooter is one of two suspects behind a pair of violent robberies at the Family Dollar stores on East Tallmadge and South Main. Victims there were pistol whipped and a shot was fired.

Husein's family is offering a $50,000 reward.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED; or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" with your tips to CRIMES. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

