Dad given maximum sentence in shaken baby death

Matthew A. Scott is facing murder charges after the infant died from head injuries. Baby Alivia died on Feb. 16. She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital on Feb. 5.

The father of a 3-month-old Cuyahoga Falls baby is locked up on $1 million bond. Matthew A. Scott is facing murder charges after the infant died from head injuries. Baby Alivia died on Feb. 16. She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital on Feb. 5.

Matthew Scott in court for sentencing after death of 3-month-old daughter. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga Falls father convicted in his 3-month-old daughter's death was given the maximum sentence on Wednesday.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, on Feb. 5, 2015, 29-year-old Matthew A. Scott called 911 saying he dropped his daughter from a swing at their Cuyahoga Falls home and she was having difficulty breathing.

Scott was facing charges of murder, felonious assault and child endangering after baby Alivia died from head injuries just days later at Akron Children's Hospital. Two of the charges were dropped and Scott pleaded guilty to child endangering in November 2015.

On Wednesday, Scott apologized to the court and said his daughter's death was an accident.

Prosecutors spoke for more than a half-hour, painting Scott as a man who spent his days smoking pot, womanizing while his girlfriend was working to support him, and someone who saw the baby as a nuisance.

Prosecutor calls Matthew Scott a do nothing. A career criminal.@cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Pw0Sip0zLn — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) January 6, 2016

"This monster has killed two of my granddaughters," said Alivia's grandfather, Timothy Mueller

Scott had another baby, named Sierra, who died four years ago while in his care. It was ruled a SIDS death, so he was not charged. Now prosecutors wonder since he had lied previously about Alivia's death, along with the surrounding circumstances of Sierra's death.

For his part, Scott said he did nothing wrong. His long police record says otherwise.

Summit County Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowland ordered Scott to serve eight years in prison.

