Browns coaching blog: Browns confirm 2nd interview with Hue Jackson

Meet the Candidates

Tuesday, Jan. 12

6:27 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns announced they completed their second interview with Hue Jackson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Browns announced they completed their second interview with Hue Jackson. That's where Jimmy Haslam was. Also means deal isn't done yet — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2016

Monday, Jan. 11

8:31 p.m. The Associated Press and Cleveland.com report that the Browns have not made a formal offer to Bengals OC Hue Jackson.

5:45 p.m. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are set to make a big push to hire Bengals OC, Hue Jackson as their next head coach.

Sunday, Jan. 10

7:16 p.m

Browns announce they have interviewed Bengals OC Hue Jackson for their head coaching vacancy. Jackson is also in the running for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job, he also interviewed with them on Sunday.

2:27 p.m.

The Browns confirm they've interviewed Carolina Panthers DC Sean McDermott for head coach position. Interview with Hue Jackson will take place later today.

Saturday, Jan. 9

5:24 p.m.

The Browns have confirmed they interviewed New England defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

3 p.m.

Miami Dolphins announce they have hired Adam Gase.

Friday, Jan. 8

10:25 p.m.

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are bringing in Adam Gase for a second interview on Saturday. It sounds like there is momentum there to hire Gase. This would remove Gase from the equation for the Browns (they interviewed him Wednesday), but it would also remove Miami from the list of teams they would have to compete with for Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Hue Jackson. Miami had asked for permission to interview Jackson, the Browns are expected to interview him on Sunday.

4:36 p.m.

The Browns have confirmed they interviewed defensive backs coach, Jerome Henderson.

7:38 a.m.

Browns travel to Dallas to interview Defensive Backs coach, Jerome Henderson.

Thursday, Jan. 7

10:52 p.m.

According to multiple reports the Browns will interview Dallas Cowboys Secondary Coach Jerome Henderson Friday January 8. Henderson coached with the Browns from 2009-11 working with the defensive backs making Browns corner back Joe Haden a huge fan. Some are surprised by the interview and believe this is more of coaching staff interview than a head coaching position.

8:30 p.m.

Multiple reports saying the Browns interview with Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott has been moved to Sunday. It was supposed to happen tonight. The Browns have been linked to Sunday interviews in Cincinnati with both Bengals coordinators, so it remains to be seen how this will all shake out.

5:45 p.m.

The Browns confirm they interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach Doug Marrone for the head coaching position.

12:05 p.m.

Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that if it came down to the Browns head coaching job and Adam Gase's current job of offensive coordinator with the Bears, he will likely stay with Chicago.

12:02 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers confirm that the Browns are the only team to set up an interview with defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

11:30 a.m.

While the Browns continue to interview head coaching candidates (and by the way, people close to the Patriots tell me they absolutely love Matt Patricia, who they call a forward-thinking genius, but aren't sure he's willing to make the leap to head coach yet), another former Super Bowl-winning head coach is bashing the Browns' new analytical approach.

Brian Billick, who led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2000, said on ESPN's Mike and Mike today that the approach just doesn't translate from baseball to football.

“One of the most common questions I get is, Can you do Moneyball, for lack of a better term, in the NFL? And the answer is, No, you can’t,” Billick said. “You can’t quantify the game of football the way you do baseball. It’s not a statistical game. The parameters of the game, the number of bodies and what they’re doing in conjunction with one another.”

Billick is outspoken, and prone to bashing many things that don't include Brian Billick. But give the Browns this: they're either going to change the game in the NFL, or go down hard trying. And Paul DePodesta is the right guy for the job, if you're going to take a big swing at it. - TZ

11:20 a.m.

#Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will interview with #Browns on Sunday after the game, source said. #Eagles also requested him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2016

Wednesday, Jan. 6

9:43 p.m

The Browns have confirmed they interviewed Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.



2:54 p.m.

The Browns confirmed they have interviewed Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase for their head coaching job.

"Gase met with the Browns’ five-person search committee, which includes owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and Korn/Ferry International consultant Jed Hughes" - Cleveland Browns

2:19 p.m.

The Browns were granted permission to interview New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Boston Herald did a piece on Patricia "How Matt Patricia engineers Patriots defense" it's about how he left a high paying engineer job, to pursuit coaching, including all the trials and tribulations in becoming the coach he is today.

"Not sure how being a former engineer would necessarily enhance Patricia's ability to embrace the new analytical approach the Browns' front office is taking, but he's anything but an old-school coach. He's forward-thinking, which is now one of the key qualities the Browns are looking for. Not that coaches with experience (Hue Jackson, Doug Marrone) can't adapt, or embrace the new philosophy, but the Browns have changed the game within their organization, and experience is now only as valuable as that coach's willingness to work under this new approach." -Tony Zarrella, Cleveland 19 Sports Director.

1:14 p.m.

The Browns will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson on Sunday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Bengals play Saturday night, and I'm told the plan is for Hue Jackson to interview with the #Browns the next day. They get first shot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2016

1:05 p.m.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Sunday. The Bengals will play a playoff game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

12:05 p.m.

Browns will interview current Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson on Friday according to Pro Football Talk.

8 a.m.

Browns expected to interview Teryl Austin and Adam Gase today.

Teryl Austin: Austin is familiar with the AFC North, he was the Baltimore Ravens secondary coach from 2011-2013. Austin has been the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Adam Gase: The Browns are set to interview Gase on Wednesday for the head coaching position. Before the Browns hired Mike Pettine in 2014, they wanted to interview Gase for the position, Gase turned down the interview according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He stayed with the Denver Broncos as the offensive coordinator for one more year, until following John Fox to Chicago to serve as the Bears offensive coordinator. Gase has the approval of one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Peyton Manning.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

12:01 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns named Paul DePodesta the team’s Chief Strategy Officer. DePodesta will be responsible for assessing and implementing best practices and strategies that will provide the organization with the comprehensive resources needed to make optimal decisions.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Owner, Jimmy Haslam fired coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer. Haslam promoted Sashi Brown from Executive Vice President/General Counsel to Executive VP of Football Operations.

Quotes from Sashi Brown, Haslam on Brown being named Exec VP of Football Operations. Read>> https://t.co/uSoN4DdoAl pic.twitter.com/ji3fYfSYeJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2016

