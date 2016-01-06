4 Akron inmates hospitalized for possible overdose. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police suspect drug overdoses caused three Akron inmates to be rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters and EMS were called to the Oriana House at 264 E. Crosier Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Police believe four inmates were smoking K2, synthetic marijuana.

One inmate was treated at the scene, three others remain hospitalized.

Their conditions are not being released.

The Oriana House works with felons who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol.

The incident remains under investigation.

