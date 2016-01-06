Get fit with Orangetheory Fitness

If your New Year's Resolution is to lose weight or get in better shape, there's a new gym in Rocky River you might want to check out.

It's called Orangetheory Fitness. It started in Florida a few years ago and now there are hundreds of orange theory gyms across the world. The first one in northeast Ohio opened last month.



The "theory" of Orangetheory Fitness is based on our heart rate, pumping it to a certain level, to maximize calorie burn.



"You're guaranteed to burn anywhere from 400-1200 calories during your workout. It's high intensity," says Trainer Jay McCombs.



The hour-long workout includes the treadmill, the rowing machine and strength training. You wear a heart rate monitor to track your levels and the numbers are posted on the big screen.

"The goal is to get heart rate up to 84% of heart rate max, our orange zone," says McCombs.



You want to stay 'orange' for 12 to 20 minutes.



"And what that will do, it will create metabolic 'after-burn’, you continue to burn calories up to 36 hours after you work out," McCombs adds.



The numbers are based on research from the American College of Sports Medicine. Participants say they like the pace and the variety. Some are already seeing results.



"I like the fast pace and that you are just constantly moving and switching things up," says Sharon Boggins.



"I think I'm getting stronger, more fit, more toned. I can feel my energy levels better every day too," adds Sue Pichotta.

