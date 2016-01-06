It's Official: Judge Angela Stokes retires

In June the city paid out $653,901.58. By September that number had swelled to $892,698.50. October's numbers are in and the bill is $950,660.89, well on its way to a million dollars. If you factor in money paid to defend two other judges, who Judge Stokes sued, the bill is over the million dollar mark.

Judge Angela Stokes' case, along with the money drain on the city budget, continues. (Source: WOIO)

At a hearing at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus on Thursday, Judge Angela Stokes agreed to retire and never run for the bench again. It was the beginning of the end for a case that cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

We have been trying to get detailed billings from the city of Cleveland to determine how more than $1 million of your tax dollars have been spent on the Angela Stokes case. While we got the numbers, the documents still keep you from learning very much.

Former Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes, whose legal battle has cost the county more than $1 million, has signed off on a deal to retire from the bench and never seek re-election.

Larry Zukerman, attorney for former Cuyahoga County Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes, is unapologetic about the hundreds of thousands of dollars he has billed the city of Cleveland in an effort to help Stokes keep her law license.

It's official: Angela Stokes has resigned from the bench. Stokes was facing disciplinary charges for her courtroom behavior.

At a December hearing in Columbus, Stokes agreed to resign from the bench and never run again. She will also have to reapply for her law license. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel that heard evidence against her approved the deal.

The agreement reached is part of a months-long negotiation. The state dismissed some counts against Stokes in return for her stepping down.

Gov. John Kasich will appoint a successor.

The former Cuyahoga County Municipal Court judge's legal battle lasted more than a year and cost taxpayers more than $1 million. No new legal bills have been submitted since October, but intense negotiations aimed at finding a resolution are sure to boost the total significantly.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.