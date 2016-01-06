Timeline: Johnny Manziel's wild year - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Timeline: Johnny Manziel's wild year

It has been quite a busy 365 days for Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel. From rehab to Vegas here is a look back at the biggest public moments in his life. 

  • 1/05/15
  • 2/02/15
    • Johnny Manziel enters rehab treatment. His family released this statement: "Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammate, so he decided to take this step in his life during the off season. On behalf of Johnny and his family, we're asking for privacy until he rejoins the team in Cleveland.” Click here for full story
  • 4/19/15
  • 6/17/15
  • 10/05/15
  • 10/12/15
  • 10/16/15
  • 10/16/15
    • The same day he gets the puppy police announce that no charges will be filed in the domestic incident. Click here for full story.
  • 10/19/15
    • Video and the 9-1-1 call from Johnny Manziel's traffic stop are released to the public. Full story here.
  • 10/28/15
    • Johnny Manziel has 'imminent' meeting with NFL investigators resulting from the domestic incident. Full story here.  
  • 10/29/15
  • 11/17
    • NFL announces that they won't discipline Manziel over public argument with girlfriend. Full story here.
  • 11/17/15
    • Manziel is named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the Browns' season. Full story here
  • 11/23/15
    • Manziel responds to video of him partying that surfaces. Full story here
  • 11/24/15 
  • 12/07/15 
    • Manziel is once again named the starting quarterback. Full story here.  
  • 12/28/15 
  • 1/2/16-1/3/16 
    • Johnny is spotted at a Vegas nightclub sporting a blonde wig and sunglasses. He is reported to have introduced himself as Billy. Full story here. 
  • 1/30/16 

                Manziel was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend in Fort Worth Texas. No arrest was made. Full story here.

