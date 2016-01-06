Hargrove, Baerga, Burks and Wright to appear at Tribe Fest

The Cleveland Indians announced that Indians alumni Mike Hargrove, Carlos Baerga, Ellis Burks and Jaret Wright are scheduled to appear at Tribe Fest 2016.

Tribe Fest is set for January 30, from 9:00 A.M- 7:00 P.M.

This year the event will be held at Aloft Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland's revitalized Flats East Bank neighborhood. Due to the location change, space and ticket availability at Aloft will be limited. The Indians encourage fans to get their ticket as soon as possible.

Joining the alumni will be current players Corey Kluber, Jason Kipnis, Yan Gomes, Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall, Bryan Shaw and others.

General admission tickets are $5 for adults and kids, they are available at Indians.com/Tribefest.

Parking is available at multiple surface lots in Flats East Bank, the garage adjacent to Aloft Cleveland Downtown, via valet outside Aloft.

Autographs can be guaranteed by purchasing an autograph ticket bundled at the same time with general admission ticket.

Activities: Various Indians players will participate in celebrity bartending sessions at Aloft’s WXYZ Lounge, offering fans (ages 21 and over) another a chance to interact with players. Those sessions will take place from 2:15PM-3:15PM and 4:45PM-5:45PM. (Separate tickets [$15], in addition to general admission tickets, are required for entry into celebrity bartending events.) A host of activities for young fans includes face painters, caricature artists, temporary tattoo artists, inflatables, and visits with Slider and the hot dogs. For complete event details, visit Indians.com/TribeFest.

