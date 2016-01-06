Browns interview Bears' Adam Gase for head coaching job

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns have interviewed Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase for their head coaching vacancy.

Gase is the first candidate to have a formal meeting with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who fired coach Mike Pettine on Sunday to conclude a 3-13 season. Gase has been on the team's radar for several years, and the Browns were finally able to sit down with him Wednesday.

The Browns are also expected to interview Detroit defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Wednesday and have interviews with six other candidates lined up for the rest of this week. The latest to be scheduled is with Dallas secondary coach Jerome Henderson.

Cleveland is looking for its eighth coach since 1999 and sixth since 2006. Haslam has fired three coaches since taking over in 2012.

After they find a coach, the Browns will hire a new general manager to replace Ray Farmer.

Online: AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.