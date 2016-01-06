Macy's closing two northeast Ohio stores

Macy's at Chapel Hill Mall in Akron is one of two NE Ohio locations closing (Source: WOIO)

Macy's announced Tuesday that it will close two northeast Ohio stores, the Chapel Hill Mall location in Akron and the Midway Mall store in Elyria, costing 155 jobs.

Macy's officials say the closures come as a streamlining and cost-cutting measure.

The Akron and Elyria stores are part of a group of 40 locations that will close either by early spring 2016 or later in the year.

"Our company is committed to operating great Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores in the best locations – both to serve shoppers who walk through the door and to fulfill orders that are shipped directly to customers around the country," said Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. "In today’s rapidly evolving retail environment, it is essential that we maintain a portfolio of the right stores in the right places. So we will continue to add stores selectively while also being disciplined about closing stores that are unproductive or no longer robust shopping destinations because of changes in the local retail shopping landscape."

Company officials also say Macy's is committed to "treating associates affected by store closings with respect and openness."

Associates displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible.?

