Texans sign tackle Still to future contract

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have signed defensive end Devon Still to a future contract for next season.

Still became an inspiration by sharing details of his 5-year-old daughter Leah's fight with cancer when he was with the Bengals. He hasn't played in the NFL since Cincinnati cut him in September after keeping him on in 2014 in part so he'd have health insurance to cover her treatments.

The Bengals donated more than $1 million in sales from Still's No. 75 jersey to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Scans this summer found no trace of cancer, but Leah has been undergoing treatment to help rebuild her immune system, which was destroyed by chemotherapy treatments.

On Wednesday afternoon, Still tweeted to thank the Texans for the opportunity and said: "Leah's last treatment is Friday. I just signed a contract to get back to doing what I love. I would say this is a good week!"

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.