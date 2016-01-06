All lanes open after 12-car crash on I-90 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

All lanes open after 12-car crash on I-90

Crash on I-90 EB backing up traffic (Source: ODOT) Crash on I-90 EB backing up traffic (Source: ODOT)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 12 car accident that blocked most lanes of I-90 EB and caused major delays during rush hour has been cleared. 

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the West 44th Street exit. At least 12 cars were involved, but no word yet about the cause of the crash. 

CLICK FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES

Right now there is no word on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly