All lanes open after 12-car crash on I-90

A 12 car accident that blocked most lanes of I-90 EB and caused major delays during rush hour has been cleared.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the West 44th Street exit. At least 12 cars were involved, but no word yet about the cause of the crash.

Traffic advisory: 90W between w. 25 & w. 44 multi vehicle crash. Two lanes closed. @CLEpolice, Fire and EMS on scene. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 7, 2016

Right now there is no word on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

