LeBron James' marketing firm drops Johnny Manziel

LeBron James' marketing agency has severed ties with Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The parting of ways ends the pair's formal business relationship.

Officials with LRMR Management cite the company's shift away from endorsements as the reason for the split.

James' business manager, Maverick Carter, has said he will still support and advise Manziel as a friend.

