Cleveland Police: Teen shot while trying to buy gun on east side

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, when officers responded to the 700 block of E. 92nd St., they found the teen seated in a chair in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His mother reported the teen had walked to the store and ran back home screaming he had been shot.

The victim told police he was walking on Stewart Avenue when two black males approached him and shot him without provocation. He then ran home and was later transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, officers spoke with the victim and his 18-year-old brother at the hospital. At that time, police say both admitted they went to meet a male to buy a gun for $90. The victim told police he knew the male from school. The victim went on to say that they approached a heavy set black male and were looking at a handgun when a tall black male shot him. They told police the suspects fled possibly in a small container truck.

Anyone with more information on this incident can call Fifth District officers at (216) 623-5500.

