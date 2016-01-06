Social media sensation won't give up Giant Eagle job

Griswold told Sia Nyorkor he plans to retire when he's 90 (Source: WOIO)

David Griswold says there is a good reason why he refuses to quit working.

"There's nothing good on television anymore. That's what it is," Griswold said.

The 89-year-old World War II veteran says there is no place he'd rather be.

He's worked at the Giant Eagle in Parma for the last eight years and his managers say he's one of the most popular cashiers.

And once he landed on Facebook, Griswold became a social media sensation.

"He's older and he's right on the money and he's nice and he's pleasant and he knows what he's doing," said longtime customer Maryann Saridakis.

Griswold works 6-8 hour shifts sometimes four days a week. Before he was a cashier, he served our country and will never forget that time.

"When I got to Iwo Jima, I had to take out Japanese prisoners at nighttime because they were too treacherous to be on the land," Griswold said.

He says customers like hearing his veteran stories and it connects him to his peers.

"Are they curious at all wondering why you're still working?” asked Cleveland 19 reporter Sia Nyorkor.

"Oh yeah, they do ask me from time to time. I tell them, I like the money," he said.

The father of ten grown children, seven boys and three girls, says as much as he loves working, he enjoys family time.

He met his sweetheart Joan on the job and they've been together for the last seven years.

"He's very kind-hearted and very loving, He's just a good guy," Joan said.

Griswold knows he can't do this forever but says, for now, it feels good.

"They need me, that's it. They appreciate me. I appreciate working with them too."

Griswold turns 90 in August. He says he plans to retire after his birthday.

