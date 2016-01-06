Loved ones pray 2016 will bring 'Justice for Aliza'

It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

"I thought to myself when we brought in the new year 2016. I thought okay this is going to be it,” said Jan Lash.

Lash was Sherman's best friend.

The 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic nurse and beloved mother was stabbed nearly a dozen times near the Galleria on March 24, 2013.

Her killer is still walking free.

Grainy surveillance video captured someone running from the scene.

"Do you know who killed your best friend?" asked Cleveland 19's Tiffani Tucker.

"I really can't say for sure. I know what I feel in my heart," Lash said.

Lash talked to Sherman every single day, sometimes several times a day.

The day Sherman was killed, she spoke with her friend and asked if she wanted to go with her to her appointment.

"I just get frustrated because I couldn't help, and it's very painful to think about it," Lash said.

In the years that have passed, Lash has had time to think about when there will be justice for Aliza, through the vigils, birthdays and marches.

Lash hopes investigators make this the year that Aliza's loved one's get closure.

"I'm praying they're doing what they need to do and hoping that someone will come forward with some information," Lash said.

There is still a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

