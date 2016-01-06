Kitten becomes seeing eye guide for blind cat; Can be adopted as pair

Steuben is blind, but his best friend Precious shows him the way (Source: WOIO)

A cat that was left for dead now has a second chance at life, thanks to one little helper.

"Steuben" is 6-months-old. He came to the Animal Protective League with damaged eyes that needed to be removed.

"He was born with a congenital condition where his eyes were too small in his sockets and he probably had extremely limited vision to start with," said Sharon Harvey with the APL.

The kitten is now blind, but he has a new friend that guides him along.

"Precious" acts as his "seeing eye" cat.

"They formed the most incredible bond where this 3-month-old kitten really took Steuben under her wing and started leading him to the food bowl and tapping him when it was time to eat," Harvey said.

Steuben is learning to rely on his other senses.

"His challenges are going to be that he can't see. But he gets around really well. Precious will help him more. So he's going to need to go to a family that's going to understand his limitations and give him some time to adjust," Harvey said.

Harvey says the kittens are up for adoption, and they are a package deal.

She says we can learn a lot from their friendship.

"I think that generosity of spirit. And we just need to stop and help each other out."

