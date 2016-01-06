I-71 SB reopens after crash

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. (Source: WOIO)

I-71 SB was shut down for a little over an hour just past I-90 due to an accident Wednesday night.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m.

CLICK FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES

All lanes are back open.

Right now, there is no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.