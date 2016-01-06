NAACP requests Tamir Rice grand jury records - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NAACP requests Tamir Rice grand jury records

Representatives from the Cleveland branch of the NAACP delivered a letter Wednesday requesting that the grand jury transcripts from the Tamir Rice case be released.

"We want to give the prosecutor a chance to redeem himself. If he doesn't, the procedure would be to file a motion in court with the administrative providing judge," brand president Mike Nelson said Tuesday.

The NAACP says Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty already showcased some of the evidence in the Rice case in his news conference, so why not reveal everything?

"Is it the NAACP's position right now that grand juries, when it comes to police-involved shootings, should be outlawed?" asked Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor.

"At least some independent party that looks at it rather than just our prosecutor and that grand jury," Nelson said.

The grand jury transcripts will only be made public if a judge or a court orders them to be released.

McGinty released a statement responding to the NAACP's request:

