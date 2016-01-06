Man hurt in Maple Heights shooting

Police were called to the scene after a call of shots fired and found the victim on the ground. (Source: WOIO)

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night outside of a residence on Lee road near Libby Road.

Maple Heights Police were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. A 911 caller said that shots were fired in the area and when police arrived they found the victim on the sidewalk.

The Ohio BCI is assisting police with the investigation. Anyone with any information has been asked to call Police at (216) 587-9624 or CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

