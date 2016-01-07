DASH CAM VIDEO: Johnny Manziel cited by North Olmsted police Saturday

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Manziel was cited for driving with expired plates on his vehicle. (Source: North Olmsted Police)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was cited for driving with expired plates on his vehicle Saturday.

A North Olmsted police officer spotted Manziel's Nissan GTR on Lorain Avenue and followed him onto a ramp. He also spotted the fact that Manziel's Ohio license plate had expired. Manziel was pulled over on I-480 around 8:30 a.m.

Dash cam video released contains no audio so what was said during the apparent routine stop is unknown. It appears Manziel was polite and cooperative.

Police issued him a citation for his plates, which expired on Sept. 20, 2015.

Johnny was driving the same car on October 12, 2015 when police pulled him over in Avon after he got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

The plates would have already been expired at that point, but Avon police did not ticket him.

Avon Police say the expired plate may have been missed during the October incident, adding that officers use their best discretion when deciding to enforce any violation. They say Manziel was not given any special treatment.

After Saturday's ticket, Manziel was on his way, presumably to the Browns training facility for a check-up mandated in his concussion protocol. The Browns have said he was present on Saturday, but missed Sunday, when the team was preparing for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Manziel was not seen again until Monday morning when he showed up at the Berea facility.

Reports have run rampant that Manziel was in Sin City in disguise calling himself "Billy" until he couldn't pay a tab with cash and had to use a credit card with his name on it. In order to have been in Las Vegas Saturday night as the now infamous "Billy," he would have had to have gone right from Berea to the airport for a flight.

Manziel now has a January court date or he can pay a $125 fine online.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.