25 cars burned in junkyard fire

A junkyard fire on the city's west side left more than two dozen cars burned.

Crews were called to 3900 Pearl Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire, just a quarter of a mile away from the zoo, destroyed 25 cars.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

