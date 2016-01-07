The Talk hosts snap back at speech crasher

Sheryl Underwood and her co-hosts from The Talk stopped a man who tried to pull a 'Kanye West' on them as they were accepting their People Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team.

The unknown speech crasher stormed the stage but Sheryl was quick to grab the microphone right back, not giving him anytime to say anything.

And not to be left out, Sharon Osbourne let him have it as he was leaving off stage...kicking him with her right leg.

The ladies of @TheTalkCBS aren't going to let anyone hijack their acceptance speech! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/4HvFR3m0r1 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 7, 2016

The man was reportedly arrested.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.