9 OSU players to enter NFL Draft

Ohio State University Head Coach Urban Meyer's weekly news conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center focused on the NFL Draft this time.

The Buckeyes have nine players leaving Ohio State to enter the draft this spring.

Safety Vonn Bell became the ninth Buckeye to enter the 2016 NFL Draft. The other eight Buckeyes that have entered the draft: WR Michael Thomas, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Cardale Jones, DB Eli Apple, DB Tyvis Powell, LB Darron Lee, WR Jalin Marshall and DL Joey Bosa.

Bosa is projected as a top 5 pick, and has a chance to be the top overall pick. Elliott is projected to be drafted in the middle-late first round. Glenville native, Cardale Jones draft stock is up in the air. The NFL Combine could really elevate his draft stock to the first-second round. Thomas and Lee also have first round grades.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a winning season. The team beat Notre Dame, 44-28, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

