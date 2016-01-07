Two east side Catholic schools to merge, officials say

Two east side Catholic elementary schools will merge, school officials said this week.

In an email, officials at Sacred Heart of Jesus Academy and St. Clare School informed parents and parishioners that they plan to consolidate the schools, due to declining enrollments.

The merger will take place starting during the 2016-17 school year.

The new school will be called Corpus Christi Academy and located on St. Clare property in Mayfield.

Read the letter from school below.

Dear School Parents:

We are very pleased to jointly announce that Sacred Heart of Jesus Academy and St. Clare School are planning to combine our talents and resources into a new merged Catholic school, Corpus Christi Academy, beginning in the upcoming 2016-17 school year.

Why is this merger happening? Despite the hard work of so many people, both parish schools have experienced declining enrollments. Current and projected enrollment levels are insufficient for our individual parishes to continue subsidizing the resulting deficit into the future.

Both parishes remain committed to providing an excellent educational environment with the added strength of a firm foundation in the Catholic faith. After considering many options, we concluded that the advantages of merging our schools provide the most viable opportunity to sustain Catholic education within our parishes and along the mid-Mayfield corridor – Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield – well into the future.

The combined student population and resources of both parishes will also enable enhanced academics and broader experiences for our children. We recognize your strong interest in bolstering our academic and club programs. This merger enables those enhancements.

The Corpus Christi Academy will be located on the St. Clare property. Following consultation with both parish finance councils, pastors, and the Diocese, it was deemed that this location provided the most assured long term success for our new school.

While located on the St. Clare property, this will be the parish school of both Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Clare Parishes. School activities, including spiritual life, graduations, social event and sports activities will take place at both parish locations.

Between the two schools, we celebrate a legacy of over 160 combined years of Catholic education. We understand the emotion that will be shared by students, parents, faculty, and alumni as we move forward from the identity of our individual parish schools. Our hope is that together we can celebrate this wonderful legacy during Catholic Schools week, over the remaining school year, and into the planned Corpus Christi Academy.

We are optimistic about this path forward for many reasons, but one in particular! Both schools are blessed with active and spirited parents, reflected in your volunteerism and school support. Together, we have the opportunity to make Corpus Christi Academy a reality.

In the coming weeks, you will be invited to visit the home of our new Academy and to register by February 12th. Your registrations for the upcoming school year will provide the needed assurance that the new school will be financially viable. With your support, Corpus Christi Academy will open in the Fall of 2016. Without your support, both parish schools will sadly close. We are prayerfully confident Corpus Christi Academy will become a reality, providing a better educational experience for our children.

Surely, you will have many questions. Attached to this e-mail is a comprehensive Q&A that will answer many of these questions. You will receive further newsletters and correspondence on future opportunities to learn more about our new merged school.

Please pray for the success of our new merged parish school – Corpus Christi Academy.

