Surveillance Pics: Store employee injured chasing shoplifters

Westlake police are releasing surveillance pictures from a November robbery that left a Bed Bath and Beyond employee injured.

Two vacuum cleaners, totaling $1399, were stolen from the Detroit Rd. store.

According to police there were two suspects. One came in the store to steal the merchandise while the other remained in the vestibule. He apparently stayed there to trigger the automatic sliding door to help the other suspect escape.

Police say during a struggle with the thieves an employee was hit by the suspect's car and hurt her foot. She was able to get one of the vacuum's back.

The suspects getaway car is described as an older maroon boxy-style 4-door.

If anyone can identify the males please call 440.871.3311.

