CLE Indians Spring Training schedule

The Cleveland Indians have announced the team’s Spring Training broadcast schedule, with the Spring opener just 53 days away.

Fifteen games will be broadcast live locally and along the Indians Radio Network, including the team’s opener on March 1 against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Locally, nine games can be heard on AM flagship home WTAM-1100, with three on FM flagship home WMMS-100.7 and three others on 99X (99.1 FM).

Eight games will be broadcast on TV home SportsTime Ohio, including each of the team’s three-game, Spring-opening series against the Reds from Goodyear (March 1-3). Others include March 5 (vs. Giants), March 8 (vs. Mariners), March 23 (vs. Royals), March 25 (vs. Diamondbacks) and March 27 (vs. Brewers). Veteran broadcasters Matt Underwood and Rick Manning will call the action.

All games also will be available on Indians.com via MLB Gameday Audio, with either Tribe radio man Jim Rosenhaus or visiting radio teams providing audio play-by-play.

After the team concludes its Spring Training schedule on March 31 against the Reds in Goodyear, the Indians travel to Texas for two exhibition games against the Rangers before returning home for the team’s Home Opener, on Feb. 26.

Indians Single-Game tickets, including Opening Day, go on sale to the public on Feb. 26. Fans can guarantee presale access for Single-Game purchases by purchasing a Season Ticket plan; more information is available at Indians.com/SeasonTickets.

SPRING TRAINING TICKET ON SALE

Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games are on sale now, only at Indians.com/Spring.

Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Group tickets and Flex Books offer different ticket options for fans. Complete information can be found at Indians.com/Spring.

TRAVEL PACKAGES

The Cleveland Indians once again have partnered with Professional Travel, Inc., to offer fans all-inclusive VIP travel packages that will provide the most unique, behind-the-scenes experience available to the Spring Training home of the Cleveland Indians in Goodyear, AZ. Four- or five-night packages can be booked from March 16-21 or March 23-28.

Visit Indians.com/Spring, or call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book your trip today!

PROMOTIONAL DAYS/SPECIAL EVENTS

The 2016 Tribe schedule at Goodyear Ballpark features, among other promotions and special events:

Player Autograph Day: March 1

Jason Kipnis All-Star bobblehead: First 2,000 fans, March 5

One Millionth Fan Celebration

Play Catch on the Field: March 16

Brunch and BP: March 18

Postgame fireworks: March 19

2016 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

March 1 vCIN, 3:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/IRN/Indians.com)

March 2 @CIN, 3:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/Indians.com)

March 3 vCIN, 3:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/Indians.com)

March 4 @CHW, 3:05PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

March 5 vSFG, 3:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/Indians.com)

March 6 @ MIL, 3:05PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

March 7 @LAD, 3:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 8 vSEA, 3:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/Indians.com)

March 9 @CHC, 3:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 10 vSDP, 3:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 11 @COL, 3:05PM ET (WMMS/Indians.com)

March 12 @SDP, 4:30PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

March 13 vMIL (ss), 4:05PM ET (99X/Indians.com)

March 13 @KC (ss), 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 14 vTEX, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 15 @TEX, 4:05 PM ET (Indians.com)

March 16 vLAA, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 17 @CIN, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 18 vOAK, 4:05PM ET (WMMS/Indians.com)

March 19 vCHC, 10:05PM ET (WMMS/Indians.com)

March 20 @SEA, 4:05PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

March 21 vCHW, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 23 vKC, 4:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/Indians.com)

March 24 vLAD, 10:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 25 @ARI, 4:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/99X/Indians.com)

March 26 @CIN, 4:05PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

March 27 vMIL, 4:05PM ET (SportsTime Ohio/WTAM/Indians.com)

March 28 @OAK, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 29 vSEA, 9:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 30 vLAD, 3:05PM ET (Indians.com)

March 31 vCIN, 4:05PM ET (Indians.com)

April 1 @TEX (Arlington), 8:05PM ET (99X/Indians.com)

April 2 @TEX (Arlington), 2:05PM ET (WTAM/Indians.com)

