Excitement grows as Saturday's Powerball jackpot hits $900M

Another day, another $100 million! The jackpot for Powerball players just increased some more.

In just days, Saturday's drawing has grown to $900 million, making it the largest U.S. jackpot ever. This, after no one matched the numbers drawn for Wednesday's $500 million jackpot.

It's the biggest ever #Powerball tonight! $900 Million up for grabs - get your tickets at https://t.co/xJRInrgthJ — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) January 9, 2016

The previous record won was $656 million set by Mega Millions in 2012.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. You cannot play in Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Hawaii, Nevada or Utah.

People lining up to get their Powerball tickets before tonight's drawing! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/cOgCLNZLFZ — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 9, 2016

Good luck, Ohio!

