Excitement grows as Saturday's Powerball jackpot hits $900M - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Excitement grows as Saturday's Powerball jackpot hits $900M

Powerball jackpot reaches $900 million for Saturday's drawing. (Source: WOIO) Powerball jackpot reaches $900 million for Saturday's drawing. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Another day, another $100 million! The jackpot for Powerball players just increased some more.

In just days, Saturday's drawing has grown to $900 million, making it the largest U.S. jackpot ever. This, after no one matched the numbers drawn for Wednesday's $500 million jackpot.

The previous record won was $656 million set by Mega Millions in 2012.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. You cannot play in Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Hawaii, Nevada or Utah.

Good luck, Ohio!

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly