Student dies after collapsing at Ginn Academy

A student died after collapsing at Cleveland's Ginn Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

EMS was called to the school on East 162nd Street around 3:30 p.m., after the 15-year-old boy passed out near the gym.

Caller: "We have a 15-year-old male. He's near the gym. They said he was bleeding and then he passed out. He's bleeding by the mouth area."

Dispatcher: "Is he awake?"

Caller: "He's passed out right now."

Dispatcher: "Is he breathing?"

Caller: "I assume."

"He was in the gym, I guess at the basketball game. He was filling the water bottles up, then he just collapsed," said Kevonte Shannon-Scott.

Shannon-Scott knew the teen, whom we've chosen not to identify. We're told he was well-liked, but had some previous medical issues. Witnesses say he was not participating in any sports activities at the time of his collapse.

The teen was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

"It was crazy how it happened. It happened so quickly. He was cool in school all day yesterday. He told his mom he was going to stay after school for the game," said Shannon-Scott.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released the following statement:

"The District is releasing no information about the student who died suddenly at Ginn Academy yesterday and are respecting the family's need for privacy.

We are grateful to the staff, parents and EMS workers who responded quickly to the situation. We will continue to provide needed supports to the family and to our students and staff at Ginn Academy as they cope with the heart-breaking loss of someone dear to them."

