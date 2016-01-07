Akron water main break impacts residents, businesses - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron water main break impacts residents, businesses

Approximately 30 residents are without water, along with approximately five businesses, in the area of Copley Road and Frederick Boulevard. (Source: Google Maps) Approximately 30 residents are without water, along with approximately five businesses, in the area of Copley Road and Frederick Boulevard. (Source: Google Maps)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

City officials say approximately 30 residents are out of service, along with approximately five businesses, in the area of Copley Road and Frederick Boulevard after a water main break Thursday. 

According to officials, residential customers’ service should resume in the next few hours; commercial customers will have service restored as soon as possible.

Due to the size and complexity of the break, officials say a private contractor will be working with the city of Akron to make the necessary repairs.

