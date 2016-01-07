Akron water main break impacts residents, businesses

Approximately 30 residents are without water, along with approximately five businesses, in the area of Copley Road and Frederick Boulevard. (Source: Google Maps)

City officials say approximately 30 residents are out of service, along with approximately five businesses, in the area of Copley Road and Frederick Boulevard after a water main break Thursday.

According to officials, residential customers’ service should resume in the next few hours; commercial customers will have service restored as soon as possible.

Due to the size and complexity of the break, officials say a private contractor will be working with the city of Akron to make the necessary repairs.

