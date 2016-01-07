Frontier Airlines announces new routes, big deals

Frontier Airlines announced today that they are adding non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

The new routes will start on April 14.

Frontier is also bringing back seasonal service to Atlanta, Denver, Raleigh/Durham and Seattle.

"We are very pleased that Frontier has decided to grow again at CLE," said Interim Director Fred Szabo. "Their expansion to 14 markets including seasonal service makes them the second largest airline at CLE in terms of nonstop markets."

Including seasonal flying, Frontier will offer service nonstop to Atlanta, Cancun, Denver, Ft. Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh/Durham, Seattle, San Francisco and Tampa.

Fares in the new markets will be as low as $59.

