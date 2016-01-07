Akron teen accused of threatening neighbor with fake gun

The teen allegedly threatened a neighbor after being caught stealing (Source: Akron Police Dept.)

A 14-year-old Akron boy faces aggravated robbery and facsimile firearm charges after police say he threatened a neighbor with what looked like a real handgun.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a resident in the 1600 block of Sunset Avenue confronted the teenager who was stealing a lawn ornament.

The teen pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill the resident.

Police found the teen on East Wilbeth Road. When they patted him down, they found a spring-loaded BB gun with the orange tip removed.

The teen is now in the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is the second time in two days that a teenager has been arrested for alleged crimes with a fake gun.

A 14-year-old was arrested in Cleveland Wednesday, accused in a string of robberies with a fake revolver.

