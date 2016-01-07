UPDATE: Water main break repairs continue

Crews work to repair broken water main on Chester Avenue in Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Water)

Cleveland Water crews are making progress on repairs to a water main break just outside of downtown Cleveland.

The break happened Saturday morning at East 40th Street and Chester Avenue.

UPDATE: Crews continue to make repairs @ E40/Chester where a 48in main broke Sat. Traffic patterns remain the same. pic.twitter.com/bxL0s5gMho — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 7, 2016

Chester is closed from East 30th Street to East 55th Street.

East 40th is closed from Euclid Avenue to Perkins Avenue.

Repairs are expected to continue through the week.

Paula Morrison, with the Cleveland Water Department, says the 48-inch feeder line does not distribute water, so no customers are without service.

