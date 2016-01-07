Threat: Poster puts a bounty on Prosecutor McGinty

The decision not to prosecute the officers involved in the November 2014 shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice has taken an ugly turn.

A flyer has surfaced placing a bounty on the head of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty.

Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky was first to learn about the poster from a viewer whose wife saw the poster at a construction site near East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The poster has a picture of the prosecutor with his home address printed over his face, offering $500,000 for proof that McGinty has been harmed or killed.

The poster has since been removed from where it was seen.

Cuyahoga County deputies have been guarding McGinty's home since the grand jury decision was announced. A police presence is still evident.

The Threat appears based with a group calling itself "Put Wings on Pigs."

The poster reads "put wings on prosecutors."

In other states, the posts alone have resulted in prosecutions and jail time.

